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Twins' Alan Roden: Garnering look in everyday role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Roden will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Roden was left out of the lineup for Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Guardians after being called up from Triple-A St. Paul that day, but he's picked up starts in each of the Twins' ensuing five games. He's thus far gone 3-for-11 with two walks and three RBI while slotting between the sixth and eighth spots in the lineup. Roden should get the chance to play regularly against right-handed pitching while Byron Buxton (hip) is on the shelf.

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