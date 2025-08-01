The Twins recalled Roden from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Roden was initially assigned to St. Paul after being acquired from the Blue Jays on Thursday, but he'll be called upon to fill one of the many openings on the big club's 26-man active roster in the wake of the trade deadline. With the Twins moving several key pieces at the deadline, Roden could get an extended trial in the outfield over the final two months of the season. The 25-year-old posted a .589 OPS in 44 games in the majors with Toronto this season but slashed .331/.423/.496 in 142 plate appearances at Triple-A Buffalo.