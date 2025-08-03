Roden is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though he'll take a seat with southpaw Joey Cantillo taking the hill for Cleveland, the left-handed-hitting Roden could be in line for regular at-bats against righties, at least until one or both of Byron Buxton (rib) and Luke Keaschall (forearm) come off the injured list. After being acquired from the Blue Jays on Thursday, Roden started in left field against right-handed pitchers in Minnesota's first two games in Cleveland, going 1-for-10 with a double and a run scored while striking out six times.