Roden and Kendry Rojas were acquired by the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Louis Varland and Ty France, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Roden struggled in his first taste of the majors this year with a .589 OPS in 113 plate appearances, and he's now been sent to Minnesota with Toronto strengthening its bullpen. The 25-year-old has a .331/.423/.496 slash line with three homers and four stolen bases in 32 games at the Triple-A level this season, and he could have a clearer path to playing time with a Twins team that just offloaded much of its MLB roster.