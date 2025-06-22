Morris was placed on Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list Saturday due to a right forearm strain, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Morris may have suffered the injury during his last start against Toledo on Thursday, during which he allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight across four innings. He'll undergo further tests to evaluate the severity of the injury, but Morris will likely be kept from throwing once eligible to return from the IL. He has a 2-4 record across 13 starts with a 4.41 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 60:24 K:BB across 63.1 innings in Triple-A this season.