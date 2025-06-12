Morris could be the top starting pitcher candidate to be called up if the Twins have another opening in the rotation, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. He has a 3.86 ERA with a 19.1% strikeout rate and 6.8% walk rate at Triple-A.

Morris' numbers at Triple-A are not overly impressive (he has an ugly 1.62 WHIP), but there's not a clear standout in the minors as the team's next option for a starting pitcher (which could come into play given recent injuries to Pablo Lopez and Zebby Matthews). Morris will likely need to increase his strikeout rate to have success if he reaches the majors.