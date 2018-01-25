Wilkins agreed to a minor-league deal with Minnesota on Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Wilkins joined the club last summer and appeared in 61 games for Double-A Chattanooga, slashing .254/.358/.474 with 12 home runs and 44 RBI. He may slide right back into his role with the Lookouts or return to the Triple-A level, where he's spent a majority of the past few years. In total, the 29-year-old has played in 43 big-league outings -- including 24 at-bats with the Brewers in 2016 -- but is unlikely to serve as much more than organizational depth moving forward.