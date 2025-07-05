Paddack didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rays, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out five.

The five punchouts were Paddack's most since he fanned 10 during his June 1 start. The right-hander hasn't thrown greater than five innings in any of his last five starts, but he's walked just two batters during this span. Paddack owns a lackluster 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 68:24 K:BB over 95 innings this year, and he shapes up as a fairly risky fantasy option his next time out in a difficult task at home versus the first-place Cubs.