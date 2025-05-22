Paddack (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against Cleveland, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Paddack tied his season high in hits allowed - yielding more than five hits for the first time since Apr. 6 - but he extended his streak of starts allowing three or fewer earned runs to nine. The 29-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and a 35:19 K:BB in 52.0 innings of work this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Rays early next week.