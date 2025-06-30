Paddack (3-7) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 4.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Tigers.

Paddack was decent compared to recent outings, but he still gave up some loud contact, as four of the six hits he allowed went for extra-bases. The first two runs were solo shots by Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene, and Paddack's start came to an end after Carpenter's RBI triple in the fifth. Paddack has allowed 21 runs (19 earned) over his last 18.2 innings, which simply isn't good enough. His ERA is up to 4.70 with a 1.23 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB over 90 innings across 17 starts. That's already his most innings in any seasons since 2021, so it's possible the right-hander may be struggling with a heavier workload after multiple years in a row impacted by injuries. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Rays.