Vazquez (shoulder) resumed taking part in baseball activities over the weekend and hopes to return from the 10-day injured list by the end of the season, the Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Vazquez has been on the shelf since Aug. 8 due to a left shoulder infection, which he had surgically removed a couple weeks later. He hopes to return for a final few games of the season so that he can show he's healthy as he heads into free agency this winter.