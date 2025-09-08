Twins' Christian Vazquez: Aiming to return before season's end
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vazquez (shoulder) resumed taking part in baseball activities over the weekend and hopes to return from the 10-day injured list by the end of the season, the Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Vazquez has been on the shelf since Aug. 8 due to a left shoulder infection, which he had surgically removed a couple weeks later. He hopes to return for a final few games of the season so that he can show he's healthy as he heads into free agency this winter.
