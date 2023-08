Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers continue to alternate starts behind the dish, and it'll be the latter's turn to catch Wednesday. Since the All-Star break, Vazquez has been a serviceable performer with a .256 average, two home runs and seven RBI in 13 games, but being stuck in a timeshare with Jeffers limits his overall fantasy upside.