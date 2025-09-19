default-cbs-image
Vazquez (shoulder) went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in a rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

Vazquez kicked off a rehab stint Thursday, hitting second in the order while serving as the designated hitter. He'll likely need to get some reps behind the plate prior to being activated, so he may still be a few days away from returning.

