Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Monday in a loss to the Red Sox.

Vazquez accounted for all of Minnesota's runs in the contest with his three-run shot in the fifth inning. It was the first long ball in what has been a poor offensive campaign for the backstop, as he's posted a .224/.299/.286 slash line over 164 plate appearances. Vazquez went deep 23 times for Boston in in 2019 but hasn't exceeded double-digit homers in any of his other eight major-league campaigns.