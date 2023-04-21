site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Day off Friday
RotoWire Staff
Vazquez isn't in the Twins' lineup Friday against the Nationals.
After a hot start to the year, Vazquez holds just a .400 OPS over the last seven days. He'll get a breather Friday as Ryan Jeffers starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
