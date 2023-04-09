Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Vazquez looks to be getting some routine maintenance for Sunday's matinee after he caught the first two contests of the series with Houston, going 2-for-6 with two walks, two RBI and two runs between those games. Ryan Jeffers will form a battery with starting pitcher Tyler Mahle in the series finale.
