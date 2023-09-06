Vazquez went 2-for-2 in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Cleveland, drawing two walks and hitting a solo homer.

Breaking out of a 1-for-22 slump over his previous seven games played, Vazquez reached base in all four plate appearances Tuesday, including a sixth-inning solo shot that tied the ballgame at 3-3. The 33-year-old backstop is now hitting .222 with six home runs, 28 RBI and 30 runs scored across 88 games (304 plate appearances) on the season.