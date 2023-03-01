Vazquez (illness) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

While recovering from an illness, Vazquez wasn't available for the Twins' first three days of Grapefruit League play, but he made his spring debut in Tuesday's 10-7 win over Atlanta, going 0-for-3 while catching four innings. Vazquez apparently checked out fine after the contest, so he'll be back in lineup a day later in a purely offensive role.