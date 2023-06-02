site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-christian-vazquez-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vazquez isn't in the Twins' lineup Friday against Cleveland.
Vazquez has collected four hits in his last two games, but Ryan Jeffers will get the nod instead and bat sixth Friday. Vazquez and Jeffers have alternated starts since May 23.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read