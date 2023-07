Vazquez will be on the bench Saturday as the Twins host the Orioles.

Vazquez is ahead of Ryan Jeffers in the pecking order behind the plate, but not by much. In the last 20 games, Vazquez has the edge in starts by an 11-9 margin. Jeffers' .801 OPS is far better than Vazquez's .561 mark, however, so there's no guarantee Vazquez remains the top option in the second half.