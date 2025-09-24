Twins' Christian Vazquez: On base four times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasquez went 1-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Vasquez had a productive evening on offense, reaching base four times and even wound up swiping his first bag of the year. Both Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers returned from the injured list on consecutive days to begin the week and the two will likely end up splitting duties once again to close out the season. Vazquez
