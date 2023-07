Vazquez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers have now alternated turns behind the plate through the Twins' first four games out of the All-Star break. A rough timeshare between the two could remain in place for the foreseeable future, but Vazquez isn't likely to fade from the picture completely after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Twins over the winter.