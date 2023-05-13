site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Christian Vazquez: On bench Saturday
Vazquez will sit Saturday against the Cubs.
Vazquez finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. His bat has gone cole recently, as he's hit .098/.174/.098 in his last 13 games. Ryan Jeffers will take over behind the plate.
