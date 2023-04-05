Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Vazquez is getting some routine maintenance while the Twins conclude their series in Miami with a day game after a night game. Ryan Jeffers will draw the start at catcher in place of Vazquez, who will most likely be back behind the dish for Thursday's series opener with the Astros.
