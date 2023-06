Vazquez will hit the bench Saturday against the Tigers.

Vazquez was the Twins' clear primary catcher early in the season, earning 32 starts to Ryan Jeffers' 17 over the first 49 games. Since then, however, both backstops have started 11 games. Vazquez is hitting just .220/.293/.255 on the year and has gone 1-for-20 at the plate over his last eight games, so an uptick in playing time doesn't appear imminent.