Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Vazquez will sit out the day game after a night game, affording Ryan Jeffers a turn behind the plate. After he entered the series versus Texas with a five-game hitting streak, Vazquez went 0-for-7 over his two starts against the Rangers.
