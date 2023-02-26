Vazquez was scratched before Saturday's spring game against Tampa Bay due to flu-like symptoms, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Vazquez was set to be in the starting lineup, but was replaced by Ryan Jeffers shortly before game time. While his illness shouldn't be a worry for Opening Day, it's reassuring to hear it wasn't something more serious. Vazquez should slot in as Minnesota's starting catcher after singing as a free agent following an impressive 2022 season across stops in Boston and Houston. The 32-year-old backstop slashed .274/.315/.399 with nine homers, 52 RBI, one stolen bag and 41 runs scored over 119 contests.