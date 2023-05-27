site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Christian Vazquez: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vazquez is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Blue Jays.
Vazquez will take a seat after he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Ryan Jeffers will take over behind the plate and bat seventh against Toronto.
