Twins' Christian Vazquez: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
May 11, 2023
at
10:47 am ET
•
1 min read
Vazquez will take a seat Thursday versus the Padres.
Vazquez will get a breather after he went 0-for-8 with a walk and three strikeouts while starting the last three games behind the plate. Ryan Jeffers will take over at catcher and bat ninth in the series finale.
