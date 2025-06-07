Coulombe (forearm) tossed one scoreless inning in his first rehab outing with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Coulombe landed on the 15-day injured list May 18 due to an extensor strain in his left forearm. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment Friday, but the veteran southpaw may not need more work in Triple-A and could rejoin the Twins' bullpen in the coming days, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Coulombe hasn't given up a run across 16.2 major-league innings this season while posting a 0.60 WHIP, two saves and a 19:2 K:BB.