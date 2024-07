The Twins recalled Camargo from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Camargo will take the place of Kyle Farmer (shoulder) on the Twins' roster as Farmer heads to the IL. With Minnesota already dealing with injuries to Royce Lewis (groin) and Alex Kirilloff (back), Camargo will likely supply depth behind the plate and could see some DH work. The 24-year-old slashed .215/.277/.431 over 141 plate appearances with St. Paul.