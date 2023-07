Gallo (eye) will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Mariners.

Gallo will enter the lineup for the first time since Thursday now that he's made a full recovery from conjunctivitis, though he had already made a cameo off the bench in Sunday's extra-inning win over the White Sox. He went hitless in his lone at-bat Sunday and is now 4-for-35 in July, though three of those hits have been home runs.