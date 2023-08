Gallo went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss against the Tigers.

Gallo took Alex Faedo deep in the second inning, putting the Twins ahead 3-2. It was Gallo's first homer since July 17 -- he'd been struggling mightily since then, going just 3-for-335 (.086) over 18 games before Wednesday's contest. Overall, the 29-year-old Gallo is slashing .176/.297/.443 with 18 homers, 34 RBI and 33 runs scored across 286 plate appearances this season.