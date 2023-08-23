Gallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Gallo finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with two of his absences coming against right-handed pitching and two coming versus left-handers. At this stage, the Twins have seemingly pulled the plug on Gallo as a strong-side platoon option at either first base or in left field. Aside from a four-hit, two-homer game Aug. 12 in Philadelphia, Gallo has otherwise gone 3-for-32 with 20 strikeouts and one extra-base hit on the month.