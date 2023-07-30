Gallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Gallo has battled pink eye and another unrelated illness of late, but his absence from the lineup Sunday likely has more to do with the Royals bringing a southpaw (Ryan Yarbrough) to the hill. Even before he missed a few games, Gallo may have been at risk of losing out on starts in the outfield against right-handed pitching to the hot-hitting Matt Wallner, but the Twins should have room in the lineup for both in the short term. With Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) moving to the 10-day injured list Sunday, Gallo could end up seeing most of his starts versus righties at first base over the next few games.