Balazovic has signed with the Doosan Bears of the KBO, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Once of the Twins' more promising starting pitching prospects, Balazovic made the full-time move to the bullpen in 2023. He reached the majors briefly last season posting a 4.44 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB in 24.1 innings. He then struggled this season at Triple-A St. Paul with a 5.60 ERA despite a 49:15 K:BB. At age 25, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to MLB if he has success for a season or two in South Korea.