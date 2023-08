Polanco went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.

Polanco gave the Twins a 4-0 lead with his sacrifice fly in the second inning and later added a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to bring the Twins back within two runs of Detroit. The second baseman has now hit safely in four of his last five games, driving in six runs over that stretch to go along with three walks and three runs scored.