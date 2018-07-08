Polanco will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Sunday against the Orioles.

Polanco has been included in the lineup in each of the Twins' six games since he was reinstated from suspension July 2, going 6-for-21 with two doubles and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll move to the top of the order with Joe Mauer receiving a breather in the series finale, but Polanco projects to hit in the lower half of the lineup on most occasions.

More News
Our Latest Stories