Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Indians.

Polanco provided the only runs of the game with his 391-foot blast off Mike Clevinger in the third inning. The 26-year-old has been hot over the past month, going 35-for-107 (.327) with five home runs since August 15. He now sports a .298/.360/.492 slash line with 76 RBI over 583 at-bats this season.

