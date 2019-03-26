Twins' Jorge Polanco: Plays in minor-league game
Polanco (arm) served as the designated hitter in a minor-league game Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Polanco has been battling arm fatigue, though he's been able to take at-bats in minor-league games each of the past two days. The shortstop also took part in some fielding drills Tuesday, which bodes well for his status for Thursday's season-opener against the Indians. That said, the Twins will reevaluate Polanco on Thursday before determining his availability for the start of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...