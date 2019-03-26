Polanco (arm) served as the designated hitter in a minor-league game Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Polanco has been battling arm fatigue, though he's been able to take at-bats in minor-league games each of the past two days. The shortstop also took part in some fielding drills Tuesday, which bodes well for his status for Thursday's season-opener against the Indians. That said, the Twins will reevaluate Polanco on Thursday before determining his availability for the start of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories