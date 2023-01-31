Polanco says he's ready to go for spring training after missing the last month of the 2022 season due to a knee injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Polanco missed a week with patellar tendinitis before he landed on the injured list Sept. 3. He then worked his way back to playing minor league games before a setback in late September. It sounds like he just needed some rest to get back to full strength, but watch his status early in spring training. His injury risk has become a concern after a chronic ankle injury also hindered his 2020 season.