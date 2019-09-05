Polanco is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox due to a sore right middle finger, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Miller reports that Polanco exited Wednesday's game in the eighth inning due to the issue, which has been bothering him "for awhile now," according to manager Rocco Baldelli. Luis Arraez is starting at shortstop in his place Thursday, with Jonathan Schoop getting the nod at second base.