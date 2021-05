Polanco went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Monday against the Rangers.

Polanco drove in a run in the sixth on a triple to center, and he added an important insurance run in the eighth by doubling home another. Following his multi-hit performance, the 27-year-old is slashing .223/.286/.330 with one home run, 12 RBI and two stolen bases through 25 games.