Topa (1-5) was charged with the loss and a blown save in a 4-3 defeat to the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

That's now consecutive blown saves for Topa, who has now given up at least one run in four straight outings. Given the right-hander's recent struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see manager Rocco Baldelli turn to a different high-leverage arm, such as Cole Sands or Kody Funderburk, for Minnesota's next save chance. Topa has a 4.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 58 innings.