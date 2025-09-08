Topa left Sunday's win over Kansas City in the ninth inning due to left knee discomfort, MLB.com reports. "I had the doctor look at it and he said that structurally, everything looks good," said Topa.

Topa was set to record a save but exited with one out left with the Twins holding a 5-1 lead. Genesis Cabrera recorded the final out for the save. While Topa says his knee is fine, he may need a few days off. His injury is a worry because he missed almost the entire 2024 season due to patellar tendinitis and a small tear in the patellar tendon in his left knee.