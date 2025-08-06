Topa struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save against Detroit on Tuesday.

Topa threw 12 of his 15 pitches for strikes and quickly retired the Tigers' 8-9-1 batters to preserve the 6-3 win. He joined Erasmo Ramirez as the two bullpen arms to record saves for the Twins since the team traded Jhoan Duran at the deadline. Topa owns a 3.86 ERA and a 41:12 K:BB through 46.2 saves this season. It was his first save with Minnesota, and he entered Tuesday's contest with three in his career, all of which came during his final season with Seattle in 2023. Cole Sands allowed two runs in the eighth inning Tuesday, and it appears the Twins are still working out how the bullpen arms will be utilized moving forward.