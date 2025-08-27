Topa allowed a run on two hits in one inning of work while earning a save over Toronto on Tuesday. He struck out one batter.

Topa was given a 7-4 lead in the ninth inning and worked around an RBI double by Daulton Varsho to convert the save chance. It was Topa's fourth save of the year, and they've all come since Aug. 5. He's converted all four of his save chances and earned one hold since the trade deadline. During that span, Topa owns a 1.53 ERA across 11.2 innings.