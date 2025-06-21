Culpepper was promoted to Double-A Wichita after hitting .293/.385/.479 with nine home runs and 15 stolen bases in 54 games for High-A Cedar Rapids.

The 21st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft has shown improved power and stolen bases totals in his second professional season along with solid walk (19.8 percent) and strikeout (16.6 percent) rates. Culpepper has been developed as a shortstop so far by the Twins, but it's not clear if that will be his eventual defensive home in the majors with Carlos Correa under contract through at least 2028 and Brooks Lee waiting in the wings behind him.