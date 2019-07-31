Twins' Kai-Wei Teng: Traded to Giants

Teng was traded to San Francisco from Minnesota along with minor leaguers Prelander Berroa and Jaylin Davis for Sam Dyson.

Teng had a 1.60 ERA (50.2 IP, 9 ER) with a 49:14 K:BB for Low-A Cedar Rapids. Teng was signed out of Taiwan in 2017 for a $580,000 bonus and had solid strikeout and control rates. He's nice lotto ticket for the Giants in the Dyson trade.