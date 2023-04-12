Farmer was diagnosed with a jaw injury after exiting in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After striking out in his first plate appearance of the afternoon, Farmer stepped to the batter's box for the second time in the fourth and was struck in the face by a pitch from Lucas Giolito. Willi Castro pinch ran for the 32-year-old and remained in the game for the subsequent half inning. Farmer, who was making his seventh start in a row for an injury ravaged Twins squad, should be considered day-to-day until the team provides more updates on his status.